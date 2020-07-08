Corporate earnings could pause recovery rally in global equities

The rise in stock markets comes in the backdrop of steadily increasing cases of coronavirus in some countries. Analysts are concerned if the market is overlooking fears of a second wave of infections. Some analysts are of the view that, as various countries are gradually reopening, the focus seems to be on the fact that contraction in business activities is softening. JP Morgan’s Global Composite Index data released on Monday, showed that the headline index posted 47.7 in June, a five-month high and up by a record 11.4 points from 36.3 in May. Consequently, confidence among global businesses about future outlook also improved.