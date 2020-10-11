Corporate earnings to recover, but investors want more stimulus

“Factset data show that analysts have increased their Q3 EPS estimates by 4% over the past three months, the first time since Q2 2018 that estimates have risen ahead of the earnings season. This increased optimism for Q3 is well-founded, but it does present a higher bar and suggests that the earnings season is unlikely to provide an upside catalyst for equities. In this context, the trajectory of the debate over fiscal stimulus is likely to remain the key driver of equities in the near-term," Daniel Grosvenor, director equity strategy, Oxford Economics, said in a note on 8 October. EPS is short for earnings per share.