Cost inflation likely to hit cement companies from March quarter

MUMBAI: Days of benign input costs are coming to an end for cement companies. So, investors in these stocks should start bracing themselves for a cost pinch.

Prices of key inputs--petroleum coke and coal--in international and domestic markets have started to inch-up. So far in September, costs of these commodities have risen by around 4% compared to August. Analysts say, in the international market petcoke is available at around $90/tonne and the domestic petcoke price is at ₹8,000/tonne. Imported coal prices have increased from $53/tonne in August to $55/tonne this month.

“Both thermal cost and pet coke prices saw a surge of 3%/4% month-on-month in September 2020, respectively. Pet coke prices have increased by 30% from June 2020 bottom but still flat over last year. Diesel price moderated sequentially in September 2020 but remain high, with the price up 11% year-on-year. Factoring consumption lag and inventory, cost inflation should hit cement companies from 4QFY21E," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 21 September.

While prices are still lower than the year-ago level, the continued rise would translate into increased operating cost on a per tonne basis. This will eventually impact operating margins. Power and fuel expenses account for 25-30% of the sector’s total operating cost.

“Based on the current prices, the per tonne impact on the sector’s power and fuel cost is ₹41.5/tonne on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis. Impact on freight cost due to change in diesel price is ₹47/tonne q-o-q," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm who did not want to be named.

The severity of the impact on margins, of course, will depend on how cement prices move.

Given the seasonal weakness, cement prices have remained subdued across India. Dealers' channel checks by various brokers showed that prices at an all-India level continued to correct in September. The average cost of one cement bag, of 50 kilograms, costs ₹360, lower than ₹365/bag in August.

Expectations are that demand will improve in the second-half of the year aided by the upcoming festival season. Consequently, cement prices would improve. However, there is little respite in terms of the rise in number of covid-19 cases. Regional lockdowns are still in place in many states. So, it remains to be seen how individual home building demand pans out.

Meanwhile, government spending on infrastructure projects, the second highest cement demand driver, is likely to remain muted. Analysts do not see prices meaningfully improving in the near term considering tepdemand.

