Cost inflation negates the comfort demand revival gives paint cos

Credit rating agency Crisil Ltd estimates the revenues of paint companies to improve 10-12% in FY22. On the other hand, operating margin is expected to shrink by about 200 basis points (bps) from the peak of 19% in FY19 to 17% in FY22. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Operating costs are expected to see an improvement as travel and advertisement-related expenses make a comeback.