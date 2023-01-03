Cost inflation to spoil United Spirits’ party for couple of quarters

In an attempt to sharpen its focus on the Prestige & Above segment, United Spirits sold its business undertaking associated with 32 brands in the Popular segments to Inbrew Beverages Pvt. Ltd. It also gave the franchise of select Popular brands to Inbrew for five years. While this move is likely to yield results over a period of time, lower royalty in the initial part of the agreement is unlikely to aid operating margins on an immediate basis, said analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in a report on 27 December.