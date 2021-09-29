Cost inflation worries may be back to haunt FMCG investors

“Companies have continued to take staggered price increases in 2QFY22 till date to tackle input cost inflation. HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) took calibrated price hikes of around 7-8% till 4QFY21 and post continued inflation pressures, it executed another round of price hikes of nearly 3% in skin cleaning, laundry and tea portfolios in 1QFY22," Nirmal Bang Securities analysts said in a report. It added that while HUL has not seen further inflationary pressure on a sequential basis in 2QFY22, it seems to have taken further pricing action.