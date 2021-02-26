Cost pressure a key threat to high growth estimates for Nifty earnings

“There has been a sequential recovery in key earnings parameters such as revenue, profit and margin growth in the December quarter. For the earnings recovery to sustain, improvement in demand has to continue. Apart from risk from rising cost inflation, a key monitorable would be the high ask rate," Arshad Perwez, vice president at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said. JM Financial estimates an earnings growth of 32% for Nifty50 companies in FY22. According to Bloomberg data, currently, FY22 consensus earnings per share estimate for Nifty50 companies is at Rs528.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}