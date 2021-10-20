UltraTech's war on debt is eclipsed by cost pressures

Amid the cost inflation battle, the firm’s efforts to further strengthen its balance sheet are being overshadowed, analysts said. Investors would reckon that UltraTech has been on a debt reduction spree in the past few quarters and aims to turn net-debt free by FY23. It should be noted that debt reduction is seen as one of the factors that could bridge the valuation gap between UltraTech and rival Shree Cement Ltd. On an EV/Ebitda basis, the former trades at multiple of 16 times, while the latter is the most expensive listed domestic cement stock with a valuation multiple of 22 times. It should be noted that Shree Cement is net cash positive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}