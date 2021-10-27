Cost pressures weigh on Polycab’s Q2 performance

Growth momentum is likely to remain strong, going ahead. The pick-up in real estate activities and economic recovery helped by unlock and vaccination, as well as the ongoing festive season, mean that sales growth is likely to remain strong. Analysts at Emkay Global Finacial Services have increased their revenue forecast by 6-13% for FY22-24, However, margins may still remain soft. On an annualized basis, the firm’s margins have generally ranged from 11-13% and the management expects margins to stay at the lower end of this curve during FY22. “We cut FY2022 EBITDA estimates by 10% to reflect near-term inflation but our FY2023-24 estimates largely remain unchanged" said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.