Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Course5 eyes 700 cr via IPO

Course5 eyes 700 cr via IPO

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 01:34 AM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

Course5 is working with investment banks on an IPO with a mix of primary and secondary share sales

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Course5 eyes 700 cr via IPO

Course5 eyes 700 cr via IPO

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!