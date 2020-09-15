Covid-19 and high operating costs mar Sail’s Q1 results, stock subdued

The Sail stock has not fully priced the covid-19 disruptions going by the current performance as the company could take a sizeable knock in FY21. While the market is expecting to drive back to profitability in FY22 with a jump in sales, the valuation multiple for the PSU stock is still quite rich. The stock quotes at a PE of nearly 11 times its FY22 earnings. That might not be comforting enough for many investors.