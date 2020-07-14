Covid-19: Auto industry may suffer a huge setback amid slow recovery

“Even with our expectations for a solid recovery in 2021 (around 11.5%) and 2022, based on Moody's latest Macroeconomic Forecast, it will be years before auto sales return to the 2019 level," Moody’s Investors Service said in a note referring to global vehicle demand. “Also, the risk to our forecast for the rest of this year is to the downside because it is predicated on a steady production recovery from factories that were closed for much of the (June) second quarter. Also, sales need to recover steadily by August and September to limit the drop to just 20%."