Covid-19, cyclone Amphan batter CESC, subsidiaries hold out hope

But the recovery can be slow. Demand from the commercial sector (shops, offices and other public places) remains weak as consumers restrict their outings. “Subdued power demand with the onset of covid-19 has impacted volumes in the distribution and generation businesses. Accordingly, profitability would be impacted in the near term amid lower efficiency gains and the lack of new tariff order approvals," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.