Covid-19 drugs drive pharma sales in September, Glenmark and Cipla stand out

The launch of several covid-19 drugs during the last month is driving a recovery in domestic pharma sales. In fact, the Indian Pharma Market reported one of the best months in sales growth after the pandemic struck. Sales growth came in at about 4.7% year on year (y-o-y) in September, the highest growth rates post the pandemic. Note that sales growth were down 2% in August.

The launch of several covid-19 drugs during the last month is driving a recovery in domestic pharma sales. In fact, the Indian Pharma Market reported one of the best months in sales growth after the pandemic struck. Sales growth came in at about 4.7% year on year (y-o-y) in September, the highest growth rates post the pandemic. Note that sales growth were down 2% in August.

Price increases and new drug launches were the major factors driving this growth. Price growth hovered around 4%, which was similar in the past few months.

Price increases and new drug launches were the major factors driving this growth. Price growth hovered around 4%, which was similar in the past few months. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

But the key growth came from new drug launches. September new drug launches growth at 3.8% y-o-y is the highest in the past 36 months, say analysts.

Several covid-19 related drugs were launched during the month, and some of them have a high-price tag. Companies that launched covid-19 drugs in the past few months also have shown a sharp improvement in September sales growth.

Glenmark’s of 37% y-o-y in sales is also due to the covid-19 drug launches. Cipla also launched covid-19 drugs and some of that is reflected in its 16% y-o-y growth in September. Covid-19 drugs are likely to further play a larger role in the pharma sector’s growth narrative.

“We expect COVID-19-related drugs to be an important growth driver for Cipla and Glenmark during 2QFY21. Cipla is likely to benefit from higher sales from Remdesivir and Tocilizumab. Similarly, Glenmark is expected to benefit from contribution from Favipiravir. We also expect marginal positive impact for Dr. Reddy’s and Cadila from Remdesivir sales during 2QFY21," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory Services Ltd in a note to clients.

As has been the case post the pandemic, chronic therapy segments notched better sales than acute segments. Cardiac, anti-diabetes and neuro segments showed positive growth during the quarter. The demand for vitamins and minerals during covid-19 also shot up considerably with the segment showing the highest growth of about 16.3% in September.

Acute segment's growth does not look encouraging with the monsoon season almost over. "We expect acute therapies to continue to underperform the market owing to improvements in hygiene habits across the country due to covid-19," said the Nomura note.

But nevertheless, some of the higher expectations from covid-19 related drug launches may be reflecting in the stocks, after the sector showed a decent run-up post the pandemic. The Nifty Pharma index dipped marginally on Wednesday after a rise of about 4.6% during the past month.