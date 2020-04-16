The country’s lenders chose to park a record ₹6.9 trillion with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday for a paltry return of 4%, even though buying government bonds or giving out loans would have got them higher rates.

As the adjoining chart shows, banks have been keeping a colossal amount of money with RBI.

The reasons behind this are many. First, demand for loans is very low, considering that the lockdown has reduced business activity to a minimum. Loans are being largely taken for working capital or for refinancing scheduled repayments. The three-month repayment holiday given by banks means that refinancing needs are also very low.

Nowhere to flow

But whatever demand for funds comes must also pass the trust filter of lenders. This filter is leaving out more borrowers than before, due to the heightened uncertainty following the virus outbreak. “It is a matter of survival now, not growth. This means a bank should be confident of getting its capital back, not whether it gives it a return," said a bank treasury official, requesting anonymity.

Indeed, analysts have warned that despite the relief to borrowers from the moratorium and from being classified as non-performing, banks won’t be able to contain the rise in bad assets. “We expect credit risks to remain elevated in India, which is likely to continue as a growth headwind, and will also keep fiscal risks elevated," wrote analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a note.

The funds that banks have borrowed from RBI through the targeted long-term repos are finding their way to only top-rated companies, as a Mint story on 12 April said.

This means that risk aversion will become second nature for bankers. The surplus liquidity would remain within banks with no route to flow out.

Ergo, banks will hug the liquidity infused by RBI over time until uncertainty over credit risk reduces.

That leaves the government, likely the biggest borrower from the market this year. Even for the government, the benefit of liquidity through lower-cost borrowings is only for the short term. Treasury bill yields have dropped sharply, while long-term government bond yields have hardened.

Analysts believe that lenders would want to wait and see how firms get back once lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted. The government has indicated gradual lifting from 20 April onwards. More measures from RBI, along with rate cuts, would also give the much- needed confidence to lenders to take risks. Besides, fiscal support for troubled firms will play a critical role. Until then, trillions of rupees of liquidity is likely to stay locked inside the banking system.

