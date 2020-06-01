Covid-19 ends retail loan boom for India’s banks

The troubles don’t end here. Banks will have to reckon with the possibility of a rise in delinquency rates in retail loans. A slowdown of credit-induced consumption had been underway since last year when the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown brought it to a complete halt. The pandemic has also endangered employment and by extension the loan servicing capacity of individuals. Ergo, delinquency rates are expected to rise although they may not be alarming yet.