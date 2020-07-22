Covid-19 hits Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 earnings; firm silver prices to aid recovery

Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported weak performance for the June quarter, reflecting the impact of the covid-19 lockdowns.

Revenue dropped 20% from the year ago quarter. The company lost 18 days of production equivalent in April. Mined metal and refined metal production dropped from the year ago quarter. Combine this with 11-29% fall in lead and zinc prices, operating earnings declined 36% in the June quarter.

The results are broadly in line with street expectation. Further the management alluded to incremental improvement in the business environment which is helping the stock gain 4% in Tuesday morning trade.

The 10% rise in silver prices is a bright spot during the June quarter. With the company having sizable inventories, it made good of the firm silver prices. “Silver sales volume in Q1FY21 was at 146 tonnes as compared to the production of 117 tonnes with a liquidation of inventory built up in Q4FY20," Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a note.

The company expects to produce 650 tonnes of silver in the current fiscal, up from 610 tonnes in the previous year (FY20). With silver prices remaining firm, the higher production can aid Hindustan Zinc’s earnings.

But silver generates less than 15% of total revenue. A large part of the company’s revenue is generated by zinc and lead. Here the outlook is mixed.

The company plans to produce 925-950 kilo tonnes (kt) of mined metal and finished metal production in the current fiscal, up from 917 kt in the previous year. Zinc and lead prices have recovered from recent lows. But prices are still lower than the year ago levels.

To cope with low realizations, the company is rationalizing costs. The cost of production of Zinc dropped 11% to $954 per tonne in the June quarter.

The company expects the cost of production of zinc to remain below $1,000 per tonne in FY21. The average cost of production of zinc stood at $1,047 per tonne in FY20. “Costs are expected to decline with better operational efficiencies (mining shafts, higher automation and digitisation) and lower input commodity costs," add analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

Further, the management expects to benefit from fall in global zinc mine production—projected to drop 5% in FY21 versus an expectation of 4% growth earlier. Also with China reopening, zinc inventories in the country are declining. These two factors can incrementally support zinc prices, indicated the management in a call with analysts.

Also, the company expects to see the benefits of ongoing capital expenditure in the second half of the fiscal year. While recovery expectations are aiding the stock, the company did not elaborate on the fund raising plans. With sizable cash on its books, clarity on fund deployment remains important.

“Management did not elaborate on media reports regarding a potential bond issue. We believe that the bond issue could be used for capex, while cash in hand of ₹1,550 crore could be used to distribute dividends to holdco Vedanta Ltd, given high leverage at Vedanta Plc," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via