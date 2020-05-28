Covid-19 impact aside, debt reduction key for Aditya Birla Fashion

Standalone revenues declined 5% year-on-year to ₹1,817 crore in the March-ended quarter. Even though January and February saw growth momentum, performance in March was hit due to the lockdown to contain covid-19, which in turn weighed on overall performance. The company estimates loss of revenues to the tune of ₹340 crore during the quarter. However, under a normalised scenario, revenues growth would have been 13%, according to ABFRL.