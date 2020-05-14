Covid-19, lockdown hit ABB India's results; misses estimates on all fronts

ABB India Ltd’s dismal March quarter (Q1CY20) results, which missed analysts’ forecasts by a wide margin, mirrors challenges across domestic industrial sectors. The stock, which already fell 33% since 1 January, traded 2% lower in Thursday’s morning deals.

The Indian arm of Swiss-Swedish capital goods maker recorded wafer-thin profit margins as it faced hurdles of the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin at 2.8% for the March quarter, was 400 basis points (bps) lower year-on-year (yoy). Investors are disappointed given the expectation of a 7.3% ebitda margin.

One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The operating profit at Rs43 crore was down to a third of the year-ago period, partly led by the 18% yoy drop in net revenue. As per the company, the quarter’s revenue was impacted by lower sales, non-receipt of delivery clearance and fall in service revenue.

Note that ABB India, since the business restructuring by its parent, had focused on new-age businesses such as robotics, motion electrification and industrial automation.

The largest segments, electrification and motion, that account for about three-fourth of the revenue, reported a 15% and 21% yoy drop, respectively, in January-March. On account of negative operating leverage, the profits clocked by these two segments fell sharply by 38% and 70%, respectively. Unfortunately, even industrial automation and robotics that enjoyed relatively high margins in the recent past staged a weak show.

“Profitability during the quarter was significantly impacted from negative operating leverage, adverse adverse mix and foreign exchange loss," said Umesh Raut, lead analyst-industrials, Yes Securities (India) Ltd.

The only silver lining during the quarter was the 10% yoy growth in order flows. However, the overall order book of ₹4,444 crore, which offers barely a year’s revenue visibility, is a concern. The firm highlighted that the global economy is expected to contract in 2020 after a rapid deterioration in outlook led by the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite unprecedented stimuli by governments and central banks around the world and initial signs of recovering economic activity in China, macro-indicators point to a global recession of uncertain duration as many countries continue to face restrictions with anticipated long-term economic consequences.

Poor earnings and a bleak outlook will continue to weigh on ABB India’s stock, unless the quarters ahead show a margin uptick or sustained order flow growth.

