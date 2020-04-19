How to make banks lend? Perhaps the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs an updated handbook of instructions with this title.

The country’s lenders have turned risk-averse over the past four years, ever since the central bank forced them to see delayed loan repayments in a new light. Covid-19 has only heightened their fears.

But the virus outbreak and the lockdown have meant that businesses need handholding far more now than they needed before. Friday’s measures by RBI just add to the nudges to banks to shed some of their apprehensions and lend.

Will it work?

After Friday, banks can borrow another ₹50,000 crore from RBI on the promise that they would invest 50% of this in the debt of midsized and small non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including microlenders. Already ₹1 trillion had been made available to lenders to invest in corporate debt (see chart).

Guiding the flow.





The central bank also assured that borrowers availing moratorium on loan repayments won’t be labelled bad up to the end of May, if they were standard as on 1 March.

Targeted additional liquidity could make it easier for smaller NBFCs to get funds. To that extent, stocks of NBFCs shot up on Friday. Even bank stocks gained because they won’t have to mark loans with delayed payments as bad. Meanwhile, the bond market rejoiced the fact that state governments will have access to additional funds through ways and means advances of RBI. But there are worries that all of this isn’t enough.

“The TLTRO is a good instrument. The components of the latest measures are good. But risk aversion has not been addressed," said Ananth Narayan, associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. TLTRO stands for targeted long term repo operations.

Narayan said the government can offer a credit guarantee to give bankers the comfort to lend. The Centre should also think about a larger financial rescue package to help NBFCs, he added.

If banks still don’t want to lend, will investors give funds at a cheaper rate in the bond market?

Neeraj Gambhir, president and head (treasury) at Axis Bank Ltd, said the transmission of the surplus liquidity on corporate bond spreads will take time. “The latest measures will hopefully ease liquidity for NBFCs. For credit spreads of illiquid bonds to compress, first that of the liquid and the high-rated bonds must narrow. That has started to happen with the first TLTRO," he said.

Gambhir said for markets to really improve, the lockdown needs to be lifted and economic activity must begin. For that to happen, a heavy dose of fiscal measures will be the answer. Economists say directed fiscal rescue is critical for small businesses to be back on their feet.

Until then, a large part of the liquidity provision will fail to meet its intended goal.

