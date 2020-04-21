HDFC Bank Ltd’s stock has gained roughly 23% since the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on 24 March to stem the spread of covid-19. India’s most valuable private sector lender has outperformed the Nifty Bank index, which rose about 20% in the same period.

This may well change in the wake of the lockdown getting extended by 19 days. While analysts have not started putting up sell ratings [Sanford C Bernstein (India) Pvt. Ltd continues to be an outlier with an underperform tag on the stock], they have given enough warnings on the bank’s future performance.

To start with, the pain points flagged are its unsecured retail loans and loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Indeed, the bank’s management said in a call with analysts that between mid-March and mid-April, when the lockdown was in force, its small business loans have suffered.

At risk is also its historic strong loan growth, which has been 18-20% every quarter. Analysts now expect loan growth to be below 15% for FY21.

The bank has doubled its provisions in the March quarter, a sign that it expects trouble ahead. Specifically, ₹1,550 crore has been provided for potential impact of covid-19.

Stress around the corner.

This makes sense especially when the distress among SMEs is palpable amid the lockdown. Broken supply chains, stuck funding and, most of all, limited mobility have hit small businessmen hard.

But HDFC Bank is not alone in its exposure to this risky asset class. Its peers such as ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and even Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd have large exposures.

So, what could be HDFC Bank’s Achilles heel?

A month before the lockdown was announced, Bernstein had warned in a note that HDFC Bank has “idiosyncratic risks" from its unsecured personal loan segment in addition to management challenges.

The bank has the highest percentage share of unsecured loans in its retail book (30%) and gets nearly a quarter of its profit from this category. Surely, the impact on asset quality or even lack of growth is likely to weigh heavily on the profitability of the private sector lender.

Whether Bernstein’s warning was extreme or not, HDFC Bank has a lot to worry on its unsecured portfolio. Investors can take comfort from the fact that the bank’s management has sounded confident to handle the headwinds.

That said, premium valuations now look hard to justify in light of the tepid growth, or an expected asset quality hit. Of course, peer comparison may still put HDFC Bank on a stronger footing. But defending the current valuation multiple of 3.1 times its FY20 book value is going to be a challenge.

