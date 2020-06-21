The updates coming from capital goods companies make for grim reading as the segment has been hit with a high cost arising from the lockdown. For one, the pandemic has disrupted revenues substantially in Q4. Second, the loss in margins for both Thermax Ltd and Cummins Ltd has been severe.

Both companies saw a 40-50% decline in Q4 Ebitda margins compared to the average of the previous four quarters. Higher fixed costs and lower sales were sore points of the Q4 figures. In fact, Thermax lost about ₹400 crore in revenue, even as Cummins lost about ₹190 crore. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

View Full Image Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint

Still, both the companies got a sentimental lift in their stock prices of about 2-3% due to the reopening of the economy. But it seems like a case of putting the cart before the horse.

Both face an uphill road to recovery as the post-covid-19 economic grind crimps growth for capital goods companies. Private sector capital expenditure is moving slowly as capacity utilization levels are low and companies seek to conserve cash.

For Thermax, which operates in a different niche compared to Cummins, order inflows during Q4FY20 were lacklustre, falling about 18% from the year-ago quarter. The company could see some orders from the dairy, food and pharma sectors, but they may be small in comparison.

Nevertheless, the focus on cash flows has been a saving grace. The company generated about ₹326 crore cash flow from operations during FY20 against negative cash flow in FY19.

“The disappointment was not much of a surprise as the company had slowed execution, and focused on doing more cash business. Inventory levels have gone down and the fourth quarter also had some one-offs that showed a margin decline," said Umesh Raut, analyst, Yes Securities. The company is expected to focus on projects where cash flows are likely to be steady.

It’s not the same story for Cummins. The firm has been unable to fall back on exports in these covid-riddled times. In fact, its exports shrunk about 20% year-on-year and could continue to be subdued in the near term due to the global economic challenges. A revival in domestic demand remains the key, but that could be slow depending on how fast the economy gets back on track.

High fixed costs, though, are likely to bite in the coming quarters despite lower employee costs. “Due to weak sales, Cummins was not able to absorb costs, and Ebitda declined to an all-time low in Q4. Prospects from a medium-term perspective look very challenging. The power generation business, which is the largest domestic segment, will take time to recover. Exports may have bottomed out, but that will also see very slow growth," said Harshit Kapadia, associate vice-president, Elara Capital.

