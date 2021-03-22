Covid apart, high US yields are the elephant in the room for markets

Nonetheless, the rise in covid cases isn’t the only worry the market faces. There is a rise in inflation and yields that is making some investors jittery. A recent survey of global fund managers by BofA Securities showed that for the first time since February 2020, covid-19 is no longer the biggest tail risk for the markets. Higher than expected inflation is the biggest concern, the majority of the respondents said, with the next biggest risk being a tantrum in the bond market.