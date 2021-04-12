A double-digit growth reported by the Indian pharma market (IPM) in the month of March should bring cheers to investors. Reports indicate that IPM grew 10.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the month of March 2021 as compared to 1.1% in February 2021, and 8.9% in March 2020.

The growth though was aided by the low base of last year to an extent. Nevertheless, analysts are of the view that not all is being driven by the low base but significant recovery in the pharma market.

Among the key growth drivers, according to analysts, was the pricing that added 5.1% to the growth in March 2021. The new product launches and volume growth also helped. New product launches contributed 3.6% to the sector's growth. The remaining was contributed by volume growth of about 1.6%, which however, was slightly tepid.

Therapies that remained outliers include Cardiac, VMN (nebuliser therapies for respiratory care), vitamins, etc. VMNs/gastro/pain therapies exhibited a growth of 22.2%/21.6%/14.6% y-o-y, suggest reports. Anti-infectives therapy recovered, with 8.5% y-o-y growth compared to an 11% decline in February 2021.

“The strong growth in these therapies is partly on account of higher offtake of covid-19 related medicines on a year-on-year basis," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Covid-19 related medicines like VMNs in the case of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Favipiravir in the case of Glenmark, and Remdesivir in the case of Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Cipla Ltd have partly aided growth in respective companies

Among the companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a strong 23.2% year-on-year growth during March 2021, aided by good growth in dermatology segment sales as other portfolio drugs too did well. Biocon Ltd too reported a stellar show with growth being driven by anti-neoplastic/anti-infectives (up 91.6%/80.8% y-o-y), say analysts. Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd too were amongst key outliers clocking more than 16% growth during March. Cipla Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Ipca Ltd impressed with domestic growth beating pharma market growth.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, however, posted lower than industry growth.

“Although we believe March numbers were largely driven by underlying recovery, April could again get tough as pandemic reaches new heights and lockdowns are again being considered in parts of the country," said analysts at Jefferies India Ltd.

