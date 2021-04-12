Covid drugs aid IPM's rebound to double-digit growth in March; sustenance is key

Among the companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a strong 23.2% year-on-year growth during March 2021, aided by good growth in dermatology segment sales as other portfolio drugs too did well. Biocon Ltd too reported a stellar show with growth being driven by anti-neoplastic/anti-infectives (up 91.6%/80.8% y-o-y), say analysts. Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd too were amongst key outliers clocking more than 16% growth during March. Cipla Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Ipca Ltd impressed with domestic growth beating pharma market growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}