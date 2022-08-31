Covid, high imports hit GDP growth

In addition, the huge difference between imports and exports has dragged GDP growth below what economists were expecting. The exports for the period were ₹8.45 trillion while imports were ₹11.43 trillion, leading to a net exports figure of (-) ₹2.98 trillion. This is the highest the deficit has ever been and it is a negative entry in the GDP calculation. This has dragged GDP below the levels that had been forecast. The imports have been very high, primarily because of the high prices of oil and other commodities.