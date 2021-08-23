Investors of Cadila Healthcare Ltd got a sentiment boost after the company received emergency authorization for its covid-19 vaccine. While the vaccine launch follows that of competitors, it would be the first for adolescents in the 12-18 age group. This gives the company the first-mover edge over others.

What’s more is that demand for covid-19 vaccines in India exceeds the supply, ensuring that Cadila’s offering sees rapid acceptance. To be sure, some concerns remain around the acceptance of the vaccine’s three-dose regimen over the two-dose regimen of others.

While the company is yet to disclose the pricing, analysts see sizeable gains from the vaccine roll-out. The expectations are that the vaccine will be priced similar to other covid-19 vaccines in India.

View Full Image Good show

“We expect the covid vaccine opportunity to bring in incremental revenue of ₹2,400 crore and ₹4,500 crore in FY22 and FY23 and incremental net profit of ₹400 crore and ₹1,000 crore in FY22 and FY23 resulting in 17% and 40% earnings upgrade to our FY22 and FY23 earnings estimates," said analysts at Phillip Capital Institutional Equities in a note.

They expect Cadila to sell close to 83-150 million doses in FY22 and FY23, respectively, and assume a blended price of ₹300 per dose.

Meanwhile, the company also announced receiving approval for the launch of Tofacitinib extended-release tablets of 11 mg and 22 mg in the US. The 22mg tablet will have a 180-day marketing exclusivity.

Though the US market for Tofacitinib is currently more than $2 billion a year, extended-release tablets comprise half of this market, say analysts. The 22mg extended-release tablets where Cadila has exclusivity has a limited share of overall sales. Thus, while analysts see some sales boost accruing to Cadila, the gains may not be extraordinary.

The uptick in sales momentum in the US will be tracked closely given the company reported soft sales in the market there during Q1. US sales fell 4% sequentially, though the strong uptick in domestic sales (up 33% sequentially) pulled up the performance. The sustainability of India growth remains critical.

“Beyond near-term benefits from the (covid) vaccine and related products, we believe Cadila needs to show sustainability in base India sales growth and recovery in US sales," said analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd in a note.

