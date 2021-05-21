Covid led uncertainties mar Havells strong Q4 show

The company said that the structural shift and market share gains in favour of the organized sector seem to be further consolidating. Investments in e-commerce and the rural sector by the company are paying off with high growth, visibility and distribution expansion. However, the onset and ferocity of the second pandemic wave is impacting its growth, said Havells. From the second week of April, the growth has slowed with further deceleration in May. Thus, the concerns on near term growth took away exuberance from the strong Q4 show.

