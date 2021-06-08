OPEN APP
The strong growth momentum for the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) seen in April continued in May as well. IPM growth was at 47.8% year-on-year in May, while it was 51.5% year-on-year in the previous month as covid-led demand for drugs continued. Sales of anti-infectives, respiratory, and vitamins and minerals grew 142%, 87% and 60% year-on-year respectively, suggest analysts reports.

India Ratings and Research said the growth in India’s pharmaceutical market during May was led by a low base effect. IPM growth had declined 8.5% year-on-year in May 2020.

However, adjusting for low base and covid drug sales, analysts at Jefferies India believe growth was at 20% year-on-year. Absolute sales value remained at the levels of April. Like the previous month, growth in May was led by acute segment, which was up 70% year-on-year. Sub-chronic segment grew 38%, while the chronic segment rose 28%, added analysts at Jefferies.

During May, volumes grew 31.5% year-on-year. In April, it had grown 34.5%. Prices grew 7% and products launches rose 9.3%, which India Ratings attributed to acute therapy products. The rating agency estimates the market to grow 8-10% year-on-year in size during FY22.

Among listed drug companies Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Alkem Laboratories Ltd stole the show during May. While Glenmark reported 144% year-on-year growth led by a strong rise in covid treatment portfolio sales, Cipla reported 73.3% growth and Alkem 67.6% growth during the month.

Meanwhile, Aristo Pharmaceuticals's sales grew 90.3% year-on-year in May, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' sales rose 85%, suggested Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd data.

Glenmark's growth was driven by strong anti-infective sales, which contributed to 32% of overall sales. Covid treatment drug FabiFlu contributed well to the company's growth.

Cipla's sales were driven by anti-infectives segment, which grew 1.75 times year-on-year. Covid drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab continued to contribute well to overall sales and growth. Remdesivir sales stood at 53.8 crore, as per Jefferies India.

Ajanta Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals also showed healthy year-on-year growth in May, said analysts at MOFSL.

