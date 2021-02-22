Covid resurgence and other risks loom large for PVR, Inox Leisure stocks

MUMBAI: Shares of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd declined 4-5% in early deals on Monday on the National Stock Exchange. Rising covid-19 cases are a key risk for multiplex companies as they pose a direct threat to occupancies.

“After consistent reduction in new covid cases in the last few months, states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have started to see a resurgence in daily new cases," point out analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

"We are of the view that there still remain two key risks: 1) resurgence of Covid-19 cases and 2) consumer behavior toward out-of-home content consumption," added Emkay’s analysts in a report on 21 February. As such, the containment of cases and positive news flow on the vaccine front are paramount for bringing audiences back to the cinemas.

There is also a risk from the over-the-top (OTT) platforms, as movies release online. Last year, when cinemas were shut due to pandemic-led restrictions, quite a few films were released on OTT platforms. The latest to join this bandwagon is southern superstar Mohanlal's film, Drishyam 2, which was released on Amazon Prime Video last week.

Analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, in a report on 18 February, said, “The contribution of movie theatres in the movie revenue pie has declined to 75% in India and about 40% globally. Over time this could diminish the bargaining power of cinemas in India for exclusive screening windows – this trend is already seen globally."

To be sure, there are some comforting factors at play. “Many direct-to-OTT movie releases in the last 6-8 months have not got thumbs-up from audiences. Thus, content quality and public reviews will be at the forefront as in the past subpar content has not received eyeballs, despite having prominent star cast," said Emkay’s analysts.

Be that as it may, as things stand, investors of multiplex companies, PVR and Inox are on shaky ground, as a lot depends on how covid-19 cases pan out in the coming months. Separately, big star and big budget movie releases would help in pulling audiences to the theatres.

Improving occupancies is one key trigger, going ahead for both these stocks, which has been languishing far below the pre-covid highs at the moment. For perspective: shares of PVR and Inox have declined by 33% and 37%, respectively, from pre-covid highs seen in early 2020. After a wash out financial year 2021, all eyes are now on FY22 for recovery.

