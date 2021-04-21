Covid vaccine deregulation to boost realizations, coverage for drug firms

Covid vaccine deregulation to boost realizations, coverage for drug firms3 min read . 01:58 AM IST
The size of India’s population to be inoculated tenders a huge opportunity for every drugmaker
The government’s announcement that all citizens above 18 years of age will be able to get vaccinated from 1 May onwards has sharpened the spotlight on pharmaceutical companies. The fact that the companies are free to set their price for the vaccines is viewed as a big booster shot for their earnings. As such, the covid-19 pandemic has meant that vaccine manufacturers capitalize on the rising requirement of vaccination.
The stocks of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, among others, have gained in a big way with the expected launch of their covid-19 vaccines.
