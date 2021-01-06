Covid was a booster shot for ESG theme as funds saw high inflows

“We expect many of the drivers of strong returns for stocks with strong sustainability characteristics to continue in 2021. There is some expectation a Biden administration will be supportive of renewable energy within the federal scope. We believe renewable energy will enjoy long-term secular growth as the world transitions to a less carbon-intensive economy and as solar and wind power has become more cost-competitive with fossil fuels," Mary Jane McQuillen, head of ESG investment programme at ClearBridge Investments said in a report.