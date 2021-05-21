Covid-19 drugs and vaccines to drive Cadila Healthcare’s prospects

It recently received Emergency Use Approval from Drug Controller General of India for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘Virafin’ in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. The drug is said to reduce the need for oxygen support and is priced at ₹11,995/dose, with dispatches having started. Analysts at a domestic brokerage say the opportunity is huge and even if the company targets 1 crore patients, the size would be as large as their domestic business.

