Covid-19 second wave hits life insurers’ business but outlook is better

Analysts believe that since the first quarter is typically weak for life insurers, there is enough opportunity to boost growth once restrictions are lifted gradually. “As covid-restrictions have begun to ease with declining new covid cases, June is showing a better sequential trend. Also, the first quarter of the fiscal year is generally the smallest for life insurers (in terms of APE at 15-16%), so the full year impact from lockdowns should be limited," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a note.

