Covid-19 will direct the show of PVR, Inox in ’22

Some analysts reckon Inox is better placed due to more room for improvement in performance metrics. Plus, the balance sheet of Inox is relatively robust. As of 18 October, Inox was net debt-free. As of 30 September, PVR’s net debt stood at ₹914 crore. “We maintain our preference for Inox Leisure given its balance sheet strength. While PVR remains the leader in the space, we believe a discretionary business should be financed conservatively," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities after the September quarter results. To be sure, a strong recovery is possible for multiplexes once normalization sets in, which should also positively influence these stocks. As things stand, PVR and Inox Leisure shares are down about 38% and 26% from their respective pre-covid highs seen in early 2020. In 2022, the pandemic will test the pace of recovery for multiplexes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}