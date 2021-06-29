The first wave of the pandemic dealt a severe blow to smaller and regional firms in the unorganized sector. The second wave proved fatal with rising input cost pressures and stretched working capital needs, rendering most of them cash-strapped. This has driven market share gains for listed companies in various industries. Paints, adhesives, plastic pipes, ceramic tiles and logistics are among sectors with a large presence of unorganized players.

“Approximate share of the unorganized sector in paint industry is 30%. In decorative segment, most of this is in the undercoat, enamel and distemper category. In the industrial sector, there is a good presence of unorganized players in powder coating and general industries. We expect some shift of market share from the unorganized to the organized sector, including to Berger," said Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints.

View Full Image Survival of the fittest

The consolidation theme got a kick-start when GST was introduced in 2017. So, stocks of firms in these sectors, seen as the potential beneficiaries of the consolidation, got lot of investor attention. But post-covid, the pace of consolidation got a further acceleration. According to analysts’ estimates, the share of the unorganized in some of the above-mentioned sectors was as high as 50% before GST was implemented. Latest data by Anarock Property Consultant showed the sales share of listed property developers against the smaller and unorganized ones increased further from 40:60 previously to 43:57 now. Back in FY17, the ratio was 17:83. The impact of the second wave was felt more intensely by smaller and unorganized players, it said.

Likewise, covid-led curbs on dining out have put quick service restaurants (QSR) in the limelight. Listed firms in this space are expected to be able to better meet takeaway needs of consumers than their smaller counterparts. A study by consulting firm Technopak showed that the organized food services market in India is poised to grow from ₹1.6 trillion in FY20 to ₹3.2 trillion by FY25. With that, the share of the organized market is likely to increase from 38% in FY20 to 50% by FY25. According to analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd, Q1FY22 earnings of listed QSR firms will see some impact of the second wave. However, they expect margins of listed QSR firms to benefit from the ongoing consolidation.

Meanwhile, the big are getting bigger even in sectors that are largely formalized. Market share of top players in sectors such as aviation, cement, steel and telecom has seen incremental gains of more than 90% from FY17-20, showed a research by Spark Capital Advisors India Pvt. Ltd.

In a report dated 21 June, analysts at Spark Capital pointed out that anecdotally, categories like electrical cables, tiles, batteries, pipes, luggage and grocery retail are witnessing increased consolidation. They feel incremental market share between FY20 versus FY17 garnered by a few players should logically lead to more pricing power, resulting in revival of capital expenditure.

