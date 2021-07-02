Covid-led uncertainty keeps realty launches subdued, affordable housing most hit

Another analysis by consulting firm ANAROCK Property Consultant showed that the pandemic has significantly altered previously dominant trends in the Indian residential market. It has dented the overall new affordable housing supply share across the top seven cities. The latest ANAROCK research indicates that out of the total new launches of nearly 36,260 units across the top seven cities in Q2 2021, the affordable segment which is priced at around ₹40-80 lakh contributed a mere 20% share.