CRAMS business set to boost the prospects of Divi’s Labs

Divi’s is the authorized manufacturer of molnupiravir API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for Merck, which is also known as MSD outside US and Canada. Divi’s has remained the custom synthesis partner for Merck and has been supplying required quantities of the drug during clinical trials, say analysts. A robust trial result for Merck increases the chances of approval and by extension will boost Divi’s earnings. Merck has begun stockpiling the drug in anticipation of approval as the firm has a supply contract with the US government, according to analysts.