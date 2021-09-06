CRAMS segment boosts Indian pharma cos amid pricing pressure

With generic drugs facing pricing pressure, companies are working on developing and launching speciality products such as biosimilars and other complex generics to support growth. However, the two firms in the CRAMS space that benefit most include Divi’s Laboratories Ltd and Gland Pharmaceuticals Ltd. No wonder that shares of Gland Pharma and Divi’s Labs have surged more than 70% and 35% year-to-date, respectively. This compares with the 22% gain in the Nifty Healthcare index during the period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}