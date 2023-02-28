Credit growth may moderate but banking on deposits to aid performance
- While credit demand from retail and NBFCs is likely to sustain, it is the industry credit demand that could be a cause for worry.
The Indian banking sector is on a strong footing in terms of credit growth, profitability, and asset quality. This is evident from its December quarter performance this year. Many analysts and industry experts expect the traction to continue, particularly on credit (loan) growth.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×