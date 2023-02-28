The Indian banking sector is on a strong footing in terms of credit growth, profitability, and asset quality. This is evident from its December quarter performance this year. Many analysts and industry experts expect the traction to continue, particularly on credit (loan) growth.

Latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that the overall bank credit growth had been robust despite the increase in interest rates. The bank credit for the fortnight ending 10 February, grew by 16.1% year-on-year (y-o-y), predominantly led by retail credit demand including consumer durables. As per a report by CareEdge, other than the retail segment, the sustained growth in credit is also driven by strong growth in NBFCs and inflation-induced working capital requirement from sectors such as petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels, and chemicals and chemical products.

Robust credit growth, along with interest rate hikes and faster repricing of loans, has aided the performance of both private and public sector banks which have reported healthy improvement in net interest margins (NIMs) in the past two-three quarters.

Going forward, to sustain credit growth, banks must increase the pace of deposit mobilisation to fund the credit demand. Banks have so far consumed their internal liquidity without increasing the deposit rates. But now, banks are starting to reprice the deposit rates to mobilise deposits. The re-pricing of deposits has gathered pace, and we are likely to see the margin cycle turn soon over the next one or two quarters, as per Kotak Institutional Equities.

As such, deposit growth stood at 10.2% y-o-y as per the latest RBI data, up from 9.2% y-o-y on 30 December. This was predominantly led by term deposits as banks have started to offer higher interest rates. As banks gather pace for deposit mobilisation, analysts expect the competition for deposits to intensify in the near-term. Within deposits, banks have seen a decline in current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, resulting in a moderation in the CASA ratio, as per analysts. The gap between deposit and credit growth is slowly narrowing to 6% in February from 8% in December.

At a time when deposits are gaining momentum, there are concerns that credit growth could moderate here on due to higher interest rates. Having said that, while credit demand from retail and NBFCs is likely to sustain, it is the industry credit demand that could be a cause for worry. With many economists expecting a slowdown in global growth, exports and manufacturing may also come under stress. This could dampen the credit offtake from this sector even more, says Aditi Gupta, economist, a Bank of Baroda in a report.

In terms of the performance of banks going forward, analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services remain watchful on the margins in FY24, and of the demand environment due to the challenging macroenvironment.