Credit growth may moderate but banking on deposits to aid performance

At a time when deposits are gaining momentum, there are concerns that credit growth could moderate here on due to higher interest rates. Having said that, while credit demand from retail and NBFCs is likely to sustain, it is the industry credit demand that could be a cause for worry. With many economists expecting a slowdown in global growth, exports and manufacturing may also come under stress. This could dampen the credit offtake from this sector even more, says Aditi Gupta, economist, a Bank of Baroda in a report.

