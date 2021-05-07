CreditAccess Grameen’s Q4 shows provision boost; second wave a worry

Including Madura, the company’s gross loan portfolio is now Rs13,587 crore, with 39.12 lakh active borrowers. While AUM growth was healthy, accretion of new customers was tepid. Further, the average loan ticket size increased sharply, indicating increased indebtedness of the borrower. This does not augur well for asset quality, given the pandemic. Increased indebtedness puts pressure on an already stressed borrower and repayment capacity gets impacted adversely. It is clear that stress would increase but the management is hopeful that the second wave may not impact in a large way. To be sure, the June quarter is likely to see pressure on both growth and asset quality considering that most states have imposed strict restrictions on mobility. Even so, the pain this time around would be less compared with 2020, according to the company.