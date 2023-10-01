Markets
When World Cup brings a windfall
SummaryHotels are the clear winners with the event falling in the festive and holiday season when demand is usually strong.Occupancies and average room rates are likely to rise in the December quarter.
After twelve years, the cricket world cup tournament is returning to India. The upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is set to bring a one-time bonanza to many sectors, as fans splurge during the event that stretches from 5 October to 19 November.
