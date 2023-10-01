When World Cup brings a windfall

The December quarter could also pan out well for quick-service restaurant operators such as Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Devyani International Ltd. Further, as people stay glued to television screens, ordering from home might spike, benefitting companies like Zomato Ltd. Recall that in Q3 of FY23, Zomato had said one reason for the muted sequential growth of 0.7% in the food delivery business’ gross order value was due to the surge in travel. The cricket fever could work its magic, this time around, though. Zomato’s shares have rallied sharply this year amid improving performance of its food delivery business in recent quarters.