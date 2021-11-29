Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Crompton can take low festive season demand in its stride

Crompton can take low festive season demand in its stride

Crompton Greaves office in Worli, Mumbai. The company stock was on Wednesday trading at Rs236.45 apiece on BSE, down 2.17%, from its previous close.
1 min read . 11:27 PM IST Ujjval Jauhari

Analysts say higher premium segment sales are also likely to help Crompton take care of margin pressure

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of consumer appliances and durables manufacturer Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd have fallen 10% in November. According to analysts, investor sentiment that was upbeat earlier has taken a beating, because festive demand failed to meet expectations. What’s more, growth metrics in the coming quarters may be inflated by a high base and pent-up demand. In essence, analysts are wary of placing importance on them.

Shares of consumer appliances and durables manufacturer Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd have fallen 10% in November. According to analysts, investor sentiment that was upbeat earlier has taken a beating, because festive demand failed to meet expectations. What’s more, growth metrics in the coming quarters may be inflated by a high base and pent-up demand. In essence, analysts are wary of placing importance on them.

That said, Crompton has fared better than peers, point out analysts. Electricals and appliances, though discretionary, are less volatile in terms of demand compared with other large appliances. Expansion in tier-II and tier-III cities and widening distribution networks may also help. The onset of winter will help drive demand in segments such as geysers, where Crompton has a strong presence. A good rabi crop may bode well for agricultural pump sales. The company’s premiumization initiatives should also help. To be sure, growth in fans during Q2 was driven by strong performance in the premium and decorative segment, leading to higher market share as per the company.

That said, Crompton has fared better than peers, point out analysts. Electricals and appliances, though discretionary, are less volatile in terms of demand compared with other large appliances. Expansion in tier-II and tier-III cities and widening distribution networks may also help. The onset of winter will help drive demand in segments such as geysers, where Crompton has a strong presence. A good rabi crop may bode well for agricultural pump sales. The company’s premiumization initiatives should also help. To be sure, growth in fans during Q2 was driven by strong performance in the premium and decorative segment, leading to higher market share as per the company.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Good rebound
Click on the image to enlarge

Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities say that the premium end of the market continues to see both value and volume growth, whereas entry-level categories are seeing subdued volume growth. Higher sales in the premium segment are also likely to help take care of margin pressure. But price hikes and cost controls will remain key for margins in a high commodity price environment.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Bang expects 16.7% and 14.3% revenue and earnings growth on a compounded annual growth rate basis over FY21-24. Cash flows, lean working capital cycle, industry-leading return ratios and fixed asset turn may support Crompton’s valuations

MINT PREMIUM See All

The long frustrating wait for a car

Energy prices, auto supply issues choke India’s recover ...

ONGC to NMDC: Here are 5 Stocks Value Investors Should ...

Promoter stake up in Adani Green even as Mauritius fund ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!