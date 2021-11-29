Crompton can take low festive season demand in its stride

That said, Crompton has fared better than peers, point out analysts. Electricals and appliances, though discretionary, are less volatile in terms of demand compared with other large appliances. Expansion in tier-II and tier-III cities and widening distribution networks may also help. The onset of winter will help drive demand in segments such as geysers, where Crompton has a strong presence. A good rabi crop may bode well for agricultural pump sales. The company’s premiumization initiatives should also help. To be sure, growth in fans during Q2 was driven by strong performance in the premium and decorative segment, leading to higher market share as per the company.