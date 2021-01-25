Crompton Greaves lights up in Q3, justifies premium valuations

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited's good December quarter show was led by strong demand across verticals. Broad-based growth across all businesses led to 25.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in revenues during the quarter.

The company, which is a market leader in fans, saw strong growth in the segment with premium fans growing 51% y-o-y. The other appliances also clocked in good growth The electrical consumer durables (ECD) marked 31.4% growth. Appliances business' exponential growth also aided with Geysers growing 50% y-o-y. Domestic pumps' business rose 25%.

The company continues to benefit from rising penetration in tier-II, tier-III cities and rural India. Rural revenues almost doubled during the quarter. E-commerce and rural channels reported an increased share in the overall business, the company said.

The benefits to electrical consumer appliances manufacturers continued to accrue with a shift of market share from unorganised to organised players. The supply constraints felt by smaller manufacturers and tight liquidity are a few reasons behind the shift. Curbs on importing components and appliances from China also turned on the heat on unorganized players. The strong demand for the appliances during the December quarter was aided by strong festive sales. The onset of winter season pushed demand for heating products as Geysers.

Electrical consumer durables segment grew 32%, driven by strong performance in fans, pumps and appliances. Even Lighting business grew by 10% and EBIT margins continued to improve, the company said. The double-digit growth in lighting business is encouraging. The business witnessed strong competitive intensity and pricing pressure in the past which is stabilising now.

B2C LED lighting business continued to register improved volume growth with corresponding value growth, the company said. The lighting B2B activity (projects related) remained under pressure due to slow order pick up from institutional clients. The segment EBIT margins remained in double digits, which is a big positive.

Cost reduction program delivered strong results driving the bottom line faster than the top line. The company reported an Ebitda growth of 46.4% y-o-y and profit before taxes grew 45.4%. However higher taxes pulled down the profit growth. Last year tax included effect refund & interest thereon. Like to like net profits growth was at is 53% year-on-year said the company.

As the company continues benefitting from strong demand, and the low discretionary nature of the electricals and appliances business of Crompton faces lower volatility.

The rising commodity prices continue to pose challenges. The company hiked the price between 6% and 8% in January to pass on input cost pressure. Any further rise in commodity prices nevertheless can add to challenges.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that we are looking for companies with better cost structures and ability to sustain price increases. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is our top pick.

The stock trades at almost 42 times FY22 earnings estimates and needs to continue strong growth momentum to sustain the valuations.

