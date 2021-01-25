Crompton Greaves lights up in Q3, justifies premium valuations

The benefits to electrical consumer appliances manufacturers continued to accrue with a shift of market share from unorganised to organised players. The supply constraints felt by smaller manufacturers and tight liquidity are a few reasons behind the shift. Curbs on importing components and appliances from China also turned on the heat on unorganized players. The strong demand for the appliances during the December quarter was aided by strong festive sales. The onset of winter season pushed demand for heating products as Geysers.