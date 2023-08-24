Crompton Greaves has right focus on growth, but will it execute well?1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Crompton’s focus would be more on growth than profit margins. It intends to drive double-digit growth.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is undertaking its 2.0 strategy journey. Analysts recently met the company’s management who explained their broad strategy and provided a business update. A key highlight here is that Crompton’s focus would be more on growth than profit margins. It intends to drive double-digit growth. Among other initiatives, Crompton plans to increase the premium mix in its fans portfolio. Note that over FY18-23, the premium fans market has grown at a faster clip than the mid-mass segment.
