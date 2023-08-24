Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd is undertaking its 2.0 strategy journey. Analysts recently met the company’s management who explained their broad strategy and provided a business update. A key highlight here is that Crompton’s focus would be more on growth than profit margins. It intends to drive double-digit growth. Among other initiatives, Crompton plans to increase the premium mix in its fans portfolio. Note that over FY18-23, the premium fans market has grown at a faster clip than the mid-mass segment.

In the lighting segment, Crompton’s management pointed out that it would focus on growing the B2C channel. Lighting segment growth would be driven by product innovation; range expansion (ceiling lights, panels); and a decentralized sales structure. Crompton is also looking to enter new categories such as switches, wires and cables.

Further, the management expects to complete the Butterfly Gandhi Appliances integration with Crompton by FY24-end.

Overall, Crompton’s thrust on growth is a step in the right direction. Analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect the multiple initiatives by management and consumption recovery in the industry to drive about 10% revenue CAGR for Crompton over FY23-26F, compared to about 7% CAGR over FY18-23. Nevertheless, analysts expect the rise in ad spending and R&D costs to weigh on profitability. Plus, there are other concerns.

“With the majority of Crompton’s revenue (about 43%) coming from the fans segment (about 7% industry CAGR for FY18-23) and weak traction in the pumps/lighting segment, we believe execution will be important in the premium fans segment where the competitive intensity is higher," said Nomura’s analysts.

Note that in the past one year, Crompton’s shares have fallen by 21.5% compared to the 10% gain seen in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Praveen Sahay, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Two reasons have weighed on Crompton’s shares. One, investors were nervous about the management change announcements in April (sudden CEO resignation). Secondly, Crompton’s results in recent quarters were not satisfying. Going ahead, Crompton’s focus on growth should bear fruit with meaningful gains reflecting post FY24 where some adverse margin impact is expected." Against this backdrop, valuations could offer some comfort even as near-term margin outlook may cap meaningful gains. Persistently weak consumer demand may play spoilsport, too. Currently, the shares trade at 29 times FY25 estimated earnings per share, show Bloomberg data.