For now though, Crompton Greaves appears to be in a sweet spot. Its strong balance sheet helps. Sonali Salgaonkar, analyst at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a note on 8 September, "Crompton exhibits a robust balance sheet, with nil leverage (net debt to equity at 0.09 times as of March 20), optimum working capital (< 30 days) and high return ratios (RoCE at +30% and RoE at +24% over FY21-23e). RoCE and RoE refer to return on capital employed and return on equity." Salgaonkar also points out average free cash flow to the firm stands at ₹450 crore per annum over FY21-23.