Why inflation is key to Crompton Greaves’ recovery2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 12:58 AM IST
A sharp rise in other expenses weighed on Ebitda margins in Q2. Consolidated Ebitda margin fell by 410 bps y-o-y
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd’s shares are down by 4% since it announced its September quarter (Q2FY23) results last week. The stock has fallen 22% in the past year, in sharp contrast to the 2% gain of the Nifty 50 index.